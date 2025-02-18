10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $77.50 $27.5K 206 6.0K EYPT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $49.7K 431 1.0K TMDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $100.00 $37.1K 475 384 GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $108.00 $38.3K 45 339 TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $60.00 $162.5K 3.5K 222 CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $60.00 $110.4K 5.0K 183 WST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $240.00 $28.4K 5 136 WGS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $75.00 $257.3K 1.3K 134 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $200.00 $106.5K 203 95 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $550.00 $171.4K 710 66

• Regarding AZN (NASDAQ:AZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 213 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 62 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EYPT (NASDAQ:EYPT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 332 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMDX (NASDAQ:TMDX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 304 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $1553.0 per contract. There were 475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 384 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GILD (NASDAQ:GILD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 276 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 45 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEM (NASDAQ:TEM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 332 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $162.5K, with a price of $3250.0 per contract. There were 3527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVS (NYSE:CVS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 332 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 96 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.4K, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 5079 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WST (NYSE:WST), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 213 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $1780.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WGS (NASDAQ:WGS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 83 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $257.3K, with a price of $3100.0 per contract. There were 1316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DHR (NYSE:DHR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 213 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 82 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.5K, with a price of $1300.0 per contract. There were 203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 95 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH (NYSE:UNH), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $171.4K, with a price of $4285.0 per contract. There were 710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

