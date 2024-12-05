10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $270.00 $126.0K 711 1.0K JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $160.00 $162.3K 2.0K 939 HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $310.00 $54.2K 71 742 LLY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $830.00 $28.3K 2.0K 520 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/27/24 $600.00 $96.7K 17 474 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $240.00 $279.3K 1.0K 306 HIMS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $25.00 $89.1K 8.4K 289 MEDP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $340.00 $25.8K 224 178 PFE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $25.00 $29.4K 4.1K 145 ELV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $390.00 $28.2K 348 58

• For AMGN (NASDAQ:AMGN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 618 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.0K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JNJ (NYSE:JNJ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 106 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $162.3K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 2021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 939 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HUM (NYSE:HUM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 197 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $2582.0 per contract. There were 71 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 742 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 13 contract(s) at a $830.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $2176.0 per contract. There were 2007 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 520 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH (NYSE:UNH), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on December 27, 2024. Parties traded 117 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.7K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 474 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DHR (NYSE:DHR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 266 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $279.3K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 1000 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 43 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.1K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 8479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 289 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MEDP (NASDAQ:MEDP), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 771 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 4153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 145 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ELV (NYSE:ELV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 348 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

