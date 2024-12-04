10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RXRX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.00 $107.2K 9.1K 2.4K SRRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $40.00 $29.6K 4.6K 1.1K UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $575.00 $36.0K 57 518 PACB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.00 $25.2K 668 405 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $33.00 $31.1K 630 367 NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/13/24 $112.00 $68.8K 260 188 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $960.00 $66.1K 1.8K 177 PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $32.50 $37.7K 4.0K 51 VRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $500.00 $28.0K 103 35 SAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $60.00 $68.4K 292 12

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For RXRX (NASDAQ:RXRX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1650 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.2K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 9105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2455 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SRRK (NASDAQ:SRRK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 76 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 4683 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH (NYSE:UNH), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $575.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 57 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PACB (NASDAQ:PACB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 772 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 389 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 668 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 79 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 62 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $502.0 per contract. There were 630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 367 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVO (NYSE:NVO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on December 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 166 contract(s) at a $112.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.8K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $960.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.1K, with a price of $2280.0 per contract. There were 1883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 107 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 51 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 4013 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRTX (NASDAQ:VRTX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 134 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $2800.0 per contract. There were 103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SAVA (NASDAQ:SAVA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.4K, with a price of $5704.0 per contract. There were 292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

