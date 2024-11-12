10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.00 $42.6K 3.5K 672 DOCS PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $62.50 $50.2K 2 446 PFE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $30.00 $28.1K 7.0K 252 AMGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $315.00 $51.9K 1.1K 72 TGTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $35.00 $34.0K 38 71 JANX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $50.00 $36.6K 595 61 CI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $340.00 $27.0K 49 59 IONS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $55.00 $25.0K 331 50 NVO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $100.00 $41.7K 1.1K 42 RGEN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $130.00 $33.0K 21 20

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 430 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 3515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 672 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCS (NYSE:DOCS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 446 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 402 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 7032 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMGN (NASDAQ:AMGN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.9K, with a price of $1730.0 per contract. There were 1132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGTX (NASDAQ:TGTX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 276 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 71 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JANX (NASDAQ:JANX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 61 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $601.0 per contract. There were 595 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CI (NYSE:CI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 36 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 49 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IONS (NASDAQ:IONS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 794 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVO (NYSE:NVO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 66 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.7K, with a price of $1070.0 per contract. There were 1154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RGEN (NASDAQ:RGEN), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $1650.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.