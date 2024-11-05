10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.00 $44.7K 552 2.3K HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $19.00 $57.0K 804 1.7K TEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $45.00 $40.6K 292 866 ZTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $210.00 $32.3K 1.6K 719 NVO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $120.00 $142.8K 2.9K 504 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $800.00 $26.5K 379 274 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $232.6K 1.5K 235 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $65.00 $55.0K 368 155 HUM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $285.00 $34.5K 428 155 AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $365.00 $53.5K 215 108

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding ALLK (NASDAQ:ALLK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 819 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEM (NASDAQ:TEM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 437 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 866 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZTS (NYSE:ZTS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 719 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 1601 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 719 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVO (NYSE:NVO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 340 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.8K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 2969 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $1773.0 per contract. There were 379 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVS (NYSE:CVS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 437 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 227 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $232.6K, with a price of $1025.0 per contract. There were 1525 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 163 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 77 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 368 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HUM (NYSE:HUM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMGN (NASDAQ:AMGN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 73 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 104 contract(s) at a $365.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.