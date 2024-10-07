10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $20.00 $41.4K 389 5.5K HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $260.00 $25.2K 849 1.4K ZTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $190.00 $27.6K 4.0K 718 NVCR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $13.00 $27.6K 110 691 ELV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $490.00 $30.8K 250 161 BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $39.1K 6.6K 113 SAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $70.7K 2.6K 92 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $45.00 $32.2K 1.8K 66 MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $100.00 $26.7K 420 59 LLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $600.00 $40.6K 464 51

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 901 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5520 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HUM (NYSE:HUM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 849 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1476 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZTS (NYSE:ZTS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 4070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 718 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVCR (NASDAQ:NVCR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 690 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 63 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 691 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ELV (NYSE:ELV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $490.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $1930.0 per contract. There were 250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY (NYSE:BMY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 466 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 6607 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SAVA (NASDAQ:SAVA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 102 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.7K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 2682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 92 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 466 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 1834 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRK (NYSE:MRK), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 347 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 420 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 466 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $2030.0 per contract. There were 464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

