10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VERV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $5.00 $121.2K 22 1.0K GSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $41.00 $28.0K 1.8K 913 CLOV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.00 $46.2K 7.3K 550 CRBP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $50.00 $39.1K 1.5K 183 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $900.00 $56.1K 784 142 ADMA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $17.50 $28.0K 3.4K 117 TNDM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $45.00 $26.4K 10 100 AZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $80.00 $32.0K 1.0K 52 CVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $72.50 $61.5K 8 46 ELV PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $550.00 $26.4K 184 26

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding VERV (NASDAQ:VERV), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 186 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.2K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GSK (NYSE:GSK), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 1865 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 913 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLOV (NASDAQ:CLOV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 151 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 7304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRBP (NASDAQ:CRBP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 1500 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.1K, with a price of $5617.0 per contract. There were 784 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADMA (NASDAQ:ADMA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 151 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 3492 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TNDM (NASDAQ:TNDM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 98 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AZN (NASDAQ:AZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 1099 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVS (NYSE:CVS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 214 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.5K, with a price of $1465.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ELV (NYSE:ELV), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $1320.0 per contract. There were 184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

