10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $35.00 $127.1K 48.0K 3.3K NTRA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $105.00 $36.6K 113 1.7K UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $450.00 $30.7K 575 519 CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $57.50 $28.0K 3.2K 322 MRNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $85.00 $29.7K 945 153 QDEL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $60.00 $29.0K 0 146 HROW CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $12.00 $66.0K 339 100 BPMC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $95.00 $30.6K 1 80 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $900.00 $76.0K 308 61 DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $120.00 $75.1K 83 55

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 3100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.1K, with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 48092 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NTRA (NASDAQ:NTRA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1738 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH (NYSE:UNH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 134 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 58 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVS (NYSE:CVS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 3203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 945 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QDEL (NASDAQ:QDEL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 225 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 121 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 146 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HROW (NASDAQ:HROW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 71 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $2200.0 per contract. There were 339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BPMC (NASDAQ:BPMC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 162 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 99 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.0K, with a price of $3800.0 per contract. There were 308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DHR (NYSE:DHR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 134 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.1K, with a price of $15020.0 per contract. There were 83 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

