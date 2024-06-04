10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CERE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $40.00 $56.0K 3 2.9K LFMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.50 $54.4K 2.3K 836 INCY CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $60.00 $57.5K 6.3K 664 ABT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $110.00 $43.0K 3.0K 362 NVAX PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $30.00 $378.0K 308 303 EXAS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $47.50 $29.4K 1.5K 181 BMRN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $75.00 $32.3K 525 68 DXCM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $115.00 $33.9K 20 32 VKTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $66.0K 1.2K 26 BSX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $60.00 $31.9K 2.8K 20

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding CERE (NASDAQ:CERE), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2910 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LFMD (NASDAQ:LFMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 164 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 389 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.4K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 2327 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 836 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INCY (NASDAQ:INCY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.5K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 6331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 664 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABT (NYSE:ABT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 73 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 336 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 3029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $378.0K, with a price of $1260.0 per contract. There were 308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXAS (NASDAQ:EXAS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 1546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 181 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMRN (NASDAQ:BMRN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 227 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 66 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 525 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DXCM (NASDAQ:DXCM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 199 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $1060.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VKTX (NASDAQ:VKTX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 227 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $3000.0 per contract. There were 1261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BSX (NYSE:BSX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $1599.0 per contract. There were 2846 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

