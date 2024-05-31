10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PRAX PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $45.00 $37.5K 1.2K 492 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $130.00 $27.1K 3.0K 349 EXEL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $18.00 $75.0K 0 300 DHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $260.00 $787.5K 10 300 BMY PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $47.00 $42.8K 3.0K 211 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $530.00 $66.6K 786 161 DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $110.00 $92.7K 346 141 SRPT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $160.00 $46.4K 1.0K 117 ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $180.00 $89.1K 533 6 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $67.50 $27.4K 311 0

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For PRAX (NASDAQ:PRAX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 1208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $271.0 per contract. There were 3017 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXEL (NASDAQ:EXEL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 168 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DHR (NYSE:DHR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 595 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $787.5K, with a price of $2625.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY (NYSE:BMY), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 64 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 3098 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH (NYSE:UNH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 112 contract(s) at a $530.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.6K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 786 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DXCM (NASDAQ:DXCM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 168 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 127 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.7K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 141 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SRPT (NASDAQ:SRPT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 91 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 1044 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 385 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 151 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.1K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVS (NYSE:CVS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 595 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

