10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $133.00 $28.5K 477 2.1K INSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $45.00 $34.5K 20.0K 978 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $130.00 $121.4K 4.0K 389 IQV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $240.00 $32.3K 661 310 BPMC CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $110.00 $47.8K 62 228 ARDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $10.00 $28.3K 1.1K 174 VKTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $95.00 $64.0K 1.2K 172 CYTK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $60.00 $27.4K 19 135 NVO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $100.00 $374.5K 1.7K 113 TDOC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $12.00 $33.7K 922 110

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 24, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1018 contract(s) at a $133.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INSM (NASDAQ:INSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 63 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 69 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 20051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.4K, with a price of $935.0 per contract. There were 4006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 389 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IQV (NYSE:IQV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $323.0 per contract. There were 661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BPMC (NASDAQ:BPMC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 114 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 62 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARDX (NASDAQ:ARDX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 154 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 107 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 1133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VKTX (NASDAQ:VKTX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 63 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 153 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 1225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 172 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CYTK (NASDAQ:CYTK), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 24, 2024. Parties traded 123 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 66 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVO (NYSE:NVO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 245 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $374.5K, with a price of $3745.0 per contract. There were 1745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TDOC (NYSE:TDOC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 922 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.