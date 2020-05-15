10 Great Stocks to Survive COVID

(New York)

The stock market is looking rough right now. The trend has been remarkably more bearish over the last couple of weeks than the 35-40% run higher we saw in the previous five weeks. With that in mind, here are some good stocks to ride out the storm: Morgan Stanley, United Rentals, Baxter International, Iqvia Holdings, Boeing, Whirlplool, Twitter, T-Mobile, Western Digital, and Peloton.

FINSUM: We want to take a moment to focus on Peloton, which has been an incredible business. Peloton’s growth since the lockdown has been enormous, and they have a low churn subscription business. Gyms are going to be unappealing for some time, so Peloton looks like a great buy.

