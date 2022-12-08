10 Fun Presents for Kids for Under $20 on Amazon

For most children, the holidays are the most exciting time of year. For the adults in their lives, it's a scramble to find just the right gift -- a toy, game, activity, or experience that will make them smile. If you're looking for gifts under $20, here are some fun options offered by Amazon this year. What could be better than sweet gifts that don't drain your bank account?

1. 3-Pack Rainbow Scratch-Off Notebooks

$14.99 (that's a discount of 40%), plus another 5% off when you clip the electronic coupon

We can vouch for the fact that kids of all ages are wild about these rainbow scratch notebooks. Each page initially looks black, but when scratched, they reveal a bright, colorful rainbow. That means your artistic little friend can draw a rainbow flower, elephant, or any other shape that strikes their fancy.

2. Kingci Kids Karaoke Microphone

$15.99 (a 20% discount)

Preloaded with 18 classic kids' songs and five fun voice effects, the child in your life will have a blast putting on performances at home. Fully charged, the microphone can play for 6-8 hours. When it finally pops out, you can charge it using the included USB charging cable. It's available in blue, purple, rose gold, and pink.

3. Hover Soccer Ball

$15.39 (47% off the regular price)

This hover soccer ball is equipped with a powerful motor that allows kids to play soccer indoors for hours. Its round-edge design and foam bumper means you don't have to worry about your walls, furniture (or your child's foot). Colorful LED lights add to the Jetson-vibe. If you're looking for a toy that will distract kids from more screen time, this is it.

4. Kids Musical Piano Mat

$17.99

Young children will be delighted with the fact that simply jumping on this piano mat produces musical sounds. Measuring 42" x 13.6", it's big enough for toddlers to run around on and have a great time. There are 10 piano function keys and seven different instrument sounds. Made of non-woven fabric, the mat is non-toxic and won't hurt your little one's feet. And if you want to take it along when the family goes visiting, the piano mat is easy to fold and carry.

5. Baturu Magnetic Dart Board

$16.99 (a discount of 43%)

You'll never hear yourself saying, "You're going to put your eye out with that," with this 12 piece magnetic dart board game. Suggested for 5 to 14-year-olds, it's suitable for all skill levels. Better yet, kids can play with it just about anywhere.

6. National Geographic Magic Chemistry Set

$13.99 (18% off the regular price)

Part chemistry set and part magic kit, this gift allows a child to perform 10 amazing, easy tricks using science. It’s perfect for children ages 8 and up who are into STEM activities (and putting on shows). It comes with all the ingredients they'll need to carry out their experiments as well as white gloves and a magic wand so they can make a show of it.

7. Kids Multifunctional Waterproof Watch

$16.99

Inflationary concerns do not have to get in the way of gift-giving this year. Any child receiving this present is sure to feel sophisticated wearing this digital sports watch, complete with an alarm and calendar. The band is made of silicone and is available in 37 different colors and patterns.

8. Saneen Kids Camera

$18.69 (a discount of 15% off the regular price)

This little 40 MP and 1080p HD digital camera is enough to make you envious that nothing like this existed when you were a kid. Created for kids ages 2 through 9, it comes with an SD card and special time lapse feature. It’s available in eight vibrant colors.

9. Air Dry Clay (and more)

$14.99

For the budding artists in your life, this set comes with 36 colors of non-toxic, air dry modeling clay, a play mat, and three sculpting tools. Whether they want to mold a rainbow, polar bear, or replica of the family cat, kids are limited only by their imaginations. Suitable for children over the age of 36 months.

10. Walkie Talkie Set of 2

$19.99 + 10% off with electronic coupon

It's nice to know that walkie talkies haven't gone anywhere since you were a kid. They've just become more colorful. In fact, this set is available in 13 fun colors. Designed for kids aged 4 to 12, they're lightweight and ergonomically designed to easily fit into a child's hand. They even come with a VOX function that allows younger children to talk hands-free. Finally, they have an impressive range of 3+ KM, 22 channels, and a 38 sub-code.

You undoubtedly have a lot on your plate this holiday season, from gift shopping to planning the holiday meal. Shopping at Amazon may not be quite the same as wading through your local mall, but it's sure more convenient.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Dana George has positions in Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.