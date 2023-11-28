10 Frugal Ways To Give Back for the Holidays

Many of us look forward all year to celebrating the holidays. We budget for ways to buy special gifts for our loved ones, plan out fun activities and go on shopping sprees.

But we can’t forget that this is also the season for giving back — and we don’t have to break the bank to do so. According to experts, there are plenty of ways to be charitable: All we need is to get a little creative.

“The holiday season is a time of giving, and many people are looking for ways to give back to their communities and those in need,” said Linda Chavez, founder and CEO of Seniors Life Insurance Finder. “Unfortunately, this time of year can also be financially stressful for many individuals and families.”

Still, she said there are plenty of frugal or creative ways in which people can still make a positive impact and give back during the holidays. Here are some ideas to help inspire you.

Donate Your Time and Skills

One frugal and creative way to give to charity during the holiday season is by donating your time and skills, said Chris McGuire, founder of Real Estate Exam Ninja.

“Volunteer at a local shelter, food bank or community center to help organize holiday events, serve meals or assist with various tasks,” he recommended. “If you have specific skills, offer them pro bono, such as offering free tutoring sessions, teaching a workshop or providing professional services to charitable organizations.”

Similarly, Chavez said one of the most valuable gifts you can give during the holiday season is your time.

“Many charitable organizations and non-profits are in need of volunteers to help with various tasks such as serving meals, wrapping gifts or organizing donation drives,” she explained. “Not only does volunteering save you money, but it also allows you to directly impact those in need and make a difference in your community.”

Gifting Coupons

Another idea McGuire proposed is to design and distribute coupons that offer services or acts of kindness to friends, family or neighbors.

“These coupons can include tasks like shoveling snow, walking pets or helping with household chores,” he said. “Recipients can redeem the coupons and donate to a charity of their choice in return. It’s a unique way to spread goodwill, engage others and encourage charitable giving.”

Online Giving Platforms

You can use online giving platforms to make a financial contribution to charities during the holiday season, McGuire said. Many platforms allow you to search for causes you are passionate about and make donations of any amount.

He said you also can consider setting up a personal fundraising campaign and sharing it with your network, encouraging others to contribute as well.

DIY Gift Wrapping Service

“Offer a DIY gift-wrapping service to friends, family or colleagues in exchange for donations to a charity,” McGuire said.

You can set up a wrapping station with various wrapping paper, ribbons and embellishments.

“People can bring their gifts to you, and you can beautifully wrap them for a suggested donation,” he said, adding that this allows you to showcase your creative skills while raising funds for a charitable cause.

Handyman Services

Another creative way to give back, suggested by Molly Haines, real estate investor and owner of Cash Home Buyers, is to offer handyman services.

“By volunteering your time and skills to help with home repairs, maintenance or other handyman tasks for those in need,” she said, “you can bring joy and relief to individuals or families who may be struggling.”

Whether it’s fixing a leaky faucet, repairing a fence or helping with small home improvement projects, she said your efforts can truly make a difference in someone’s life.

“Not only does offering handyman services allow you to directly help others,” she said, “but it also provides a sense of fulfillment and satisfaction in knowing that you are using your skills to make a positive impact.”

She said it can also foster a sense of community and connection as you work alongside those you are helping.

Home-Baked Gifts

“Instead of buying expensive presents, I bake large batches of cookies, pies and other treats,” said Madhuram Prabhakar, blogger and founder of Eggless Cooking. “These homemade gifts are not only cost-effective but also personal and made with love. I simplify recipes to use seasonal and budget-friendly ingredients, which helps minimize costs even further.”

Cooking Classes

“I offer free virtual cooking classes for local community members, teaching them how to prepare economical and nutritious vegetarian meals,” Prabhakar said. “This is a great way to promote healthy and budget-friendly eating habits, especially during the holiday season.”

Donating Goods Instead of Money

“If you have items that you no longer need or use, consider donating them to a charitable organization or non-profit,” Chavez said.

This could include clothing, household items, toys or even canned goods for a food drive.

“Not only does this help those in need,” she said, “but it also allows you to declutter and give new life to items that may have otherwise gone unused.”

Round Up and Donate

According to Ritika Asrani, founder and head broker at St Maarten Real Estate, many banks and financial institutions offer a round-up feature.

“Every time you make a purchase, they round up the amount to the nearest dollar, and the spare change goes to a charity of your choice,” she said. “It’s like a virtual change jar, making charitable giving automatic and painless.”

Pool Resources With Friends, Family or Colleagues

Rather than each person making a separate donation, collectively deciding on a cause and consolidating the funds can make a more substantial and meaningful gift, advised Jeff Mains, finance expert and CEO of Champion Leadership Group. Volunteering time collectively at local shelters, food banks or community centers not only aids those in need directly but also saves the organization valuable resources.

Chavez said that instead of giving monetary donations, you can consider organizing a charity event or fundraiser with friends, family or co-workers.

“This could be something as simple as a bake sale or car wash, or something more creative like organizing a holiday-themed scavenger hunt,” she said.

Not only will this allow you to raise money for a good cause, she said, but it can also be a fun and festive way to bring people together during the holidays.

