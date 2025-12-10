10 Frugal Tips To Slash Winter Costs and Save Thousands, According to Kate Kaden

Bills can skyrocket during the winter months, but with a few smart moves, you can keep your home cozy and your wallet happy.

According to Kate Kaden, a frugal living expert with over 9 million views on her popular YouTube channel, here are 10 ways you can save thousands of dollars this season.

1. Layer Up Indoors Before Raising the Heat

You may be used to bundling up to go outside, but Kaden also recommended wearing multiple layers even when you are home.

“Before you crank that heat up, put on a sweater or a hoodie,” she said in a recent YouTube video. “Layering is your first line of defense.”

If you’re able to stay cozy with your thermostat set to a lower temperature, you can save significantly on your heating bill — lowering your thermostat by 1 degree can save up to 3% on heating costs.

2. Use a Heated Mattress Pad for Cozy Nights

It can be hard to fall asleep with your thermostat set to a low temperature, so Kaden recommended buying a heated mattress pad to help you feel comfortable at night.

“I’ve never looked forward to going to bed more than with this thing on my bed,” she said. “I will be so cozy and warm under the blankets.”

While you may be concerned about this jacking up your electricity bill, Kaden said that heated mattress pads are typically energy-efficient and only add a few cents to your daily bill.

“They’re relatively low-wattage, similar to a lamp, and consume far less energy than heating an entire room,” she said.

3. Adjust Your Daily Routine To Save Money

Each day, think about small moves you can make that can save money. Some examples could be lowering your thermostat before you leave the house or taking fewer car trips to save on gas.

“I know it’s way easier said than done, but slowing down your routine will not only save you money, it’ll also save you a lot of stress,” Kaden said.

4. Cook at Home and Warm Your Space

Cooking at home can benefit your wallet in multiple ways.

“Let the heat of your stove do double duty,” Kaden said. “[If] you are making your food at home, obviously you’re going to save a ton of money, but also, it can heat the house a little bit.”

5. Spend More Time Enjoying Your Home

Winter is the season to “enjoy your mortgage,” Kaden said.

“You work so hard to pay for what you have — for these walls around you, for the furniture, for that electricity,” she said. “Enjoy the fruits of your labor by staying home and enjoying your mortgage or your rent. Get every cozy bit of value that your home brings to you, instead of going out and spending money.”

6. Rearrange Furniture for Better Heat Flow

Where you have your furniture placed can actually affect the temperature in your home.

“Make sure your couch or your bed isn’t blocking any vents or radiators,” Kaden said. “You want to let that heat circulate freely. Sometimes just shifting your furniture around can really change the temperature of the room.”

7. Open Curtains by Day, and Close at Night

If you have curtains, make sure you are utilizing them for heat efficiency.

“One of my favorite things to do is to ‘open the house’ and ‘shut it down,'” Kaden said. “In the morning, I open up the curtains and let the sun come in to warm the house for free. Then, once the sun sets, you want to close it down. That will help with the drafts coming in, and it will keep the heat in.”

Heavy or insulated curtains can make a huge difference, she said.

8. Sip Warm Drinks To Stay Comfortable

You can warm yourself from the inside out by drinking hot tea, coffee or hot cocoa. This means you can drop the temperature on your thermostat a bit.

“When you’re drinking those hot fluids, your body warms up, and that can help keep you warm,” Kaden said.

9. Try a Weekly No-Spend Challenge

Kaden is a big advocate of no-spend months, but if that seems too challenging, she advised making one day a week a no-spend day.

“I often do no-spend Sundays,” she said. “You still pay your bills, all the normal things, but you’re not buying extras. You’re not buying clothes. You’re not going to the movies. You’re not getting dinner out [and] you’re cooking at home.”

10. Stock Up on Winter Gear During Clearance Sales

The end of this winter is the perfect time to stock up on supplies for the following year.

“Boots, gloves, hats, snow pants — a little later in the winter, they’re going to go on clearance,” Kaden said. “So if you can think ahead, you can get things at a discount.”

If you follow these frugal tips, you can save thousands this winter and reach your financial goals sooner. Start with one or two changes today — you’ll feel warmer and see the savings add up fast.

