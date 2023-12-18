10 Frugal Gifts From Target That Look Expensive

If you need boujie gifts on a tight budget, Target has you covered. A cult-favorite for a reason, the retailer has mastered the art of creating inexpensive products that look like a million bucks.

“Target happens to be one of my favorite places for holiday shopping,” said Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at TrueTrae. “There are so many stylish gifts at affordable prices.”

She also touted the retailer’s “Holiday Price Match Guarantee,” which states that Target will match the price on any item if it is lowered at Target through Dec. 24. Additionally, Target will match select competitors’ prices within 14 days of purchase.

Ready to finish your holiday shopping on a high note? Here are 10 budget-friendly gifts from Target that are sure to be hits.

fine’ry. Mini Perfume Gift Set

Featuring three miniature bottled fragrances, Bodge praised the packaging on the fine’ry. Mini EDP Perfume Gift Set, noting that it’s beautifully boxed.

“The fragrances can be worn alone or mixed and matched,” she said. “The set looks incredibly elegant and much more expensive than it is.”

Petal and Pup Women’s Balsa Dress

“There are a few fabulous dresses from Petal and Pup that would make a fantastic gift for your favorite fashionista,” she said. “While $79 is on the high end for Target pricing, a dress like this from a mid-end designer could easily cost two-to-three-times as much.”

When you think of it that way, this is actually a frugal purchase. You could spend several hundred dollars on an equivalent designer dress, so this is actually a steal.

Threshold 8oz Lidded Glass Jar Black Label Rustic Palo Santo Candle

Bodge said there are lots of excellent gift options in Target’s Threshold line, including a holiday selection.

“I especially like their candles, which are priced at $10,” she said. “If you were to buy a similar-looking candle at a store like Pottery Barn or West Elm, you would pay significantly more — yet [this] look[s] much more expensive.”

Threshold also offers several other scents at this price point, such as Black Label Olive Leaf and Oud, Forest Fir and Ginger Black Tea.

Threshold Oversized Primalush Throw Blanket

Cozy season is here, which makes a Threshold Oversized Primalush Throw Blanket an excellent gift. Available in several different colors, this luxurious blanket is soft, comfortable and machine washable.

If you don’t reveal the price to the recipient, they’ll think you really splurged on them.

Opalhouse Stoneware Monogram Mug

Something about monogrammed items makes them look both expensive and thoughtful. The Opalhouse 16-ounce Stoneware Monogram Mug delivers all of this for less than the price of a pound of coffee.

Stars Above Women’s Emily Puff Scuff Slippers

Who doesn’t love a pair of chic fuzzy slippers? Available in 11 colors, the Stars Above Women’s Emily Puff Scuff Slippers come in sizes small through extra-large. An all-around win, she’ll think you spent a pretty penny on these stylish slippers, and you’ll get the satisfaction of knowing you found a great gift on a budget.

mother’s shea Whipped Body Butter, 6oz

Packaged in a stunning tin that looks like a gift itself, mother’s shea Whipped Body Butter looks seriously expensive. Made from five clean ingredients, this body butter is ideal for dry skin. Choose from eucalyptus, lavender, rose or vanilla scents.

Brightroom Small Travel Accessory Organizer

Sleek and elegant, the Brightroom Small Travel Accessory Organizer is sure to please your favorite jetsetter. This cube-shaped, faux-leather ivory organizer has a mirror inside and is equipped with multiple compartments. Ideal for storing small items like rings and earrings, this organizer easily fits into a larger bag for efficient travel.

Beloved + Inspired Zodiac Pendant Necklace

Stylish and personalized, the Beloved + Inspired 14-Karat Gold Dipped Disc with Stones Pendant Necklace is the perfect gift for astrology lovers. A 16-inch gold-plated cable chain with a constellation pendant in the recipient’s birth sign, this necklace has an easy adjust extender and closes tight with a lobster claw.

Duke Cannon Supply Co. Jingle Booze Gift Set

Ideal for a hard-to-buy-for man who has everything, the Duke Cannon Supply Co. Jingle Booze Gift Set is sure to be a hit. Consisting of three 10-ounce premium, triple-milled soaps made from his favorite beers and bourbons, this handsome set is packaged in a book-jacket style keepsake box. Another reason to buy — a portion of proceeds goes toward supporting veterans’ causes.

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of Dec. 15, 2023.

