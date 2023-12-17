10 Frugal Gifts from Costco That Look Expensive

Holiday gifts can add up fast. If you haven’t finished shopping for everyone on your list, it’s time to head to Costco. Of course, you might not want to buy just anything for the special people in your life. If you’re looking for something really nice that looks expensive, but don’t actually have a ton of cash to spare, Costco has you covered.

While the members-only warehouse club offers everyday low prices, many items that would make perfect holiday gifts are currently on sale. Here’s a look at 10 items you can find at Costco now that look pricey, but actually aren’t.

Kirkland Signature European Cookies with Belgian Chocolate

Price: $44.99 for a set of two tins

“A quality sweet treat is a timeless gift or even a great addition to your holiday party spread,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback USA. “With over 1,000 five-star reviews, this is a great option for an expensive-looking gift.”

A product of Germany, each tin in the Kirkland Signature European Cookies with Belgian Chocolate set features a 15-cookie variety. The Belgian chocolate is an assortment of white, semi-sweet and milk chocolate varieties.

Conair Rechargeable Vanity Mirror

Price: $31.99 (through Dec. 17, $37.99 thereafter)

Available in nickel and black, the Conair Rechargeable Vanity Mirror might look like a splurge, but it isn’t.

“A vanity mirror is not only a practical gift, but it’s also great for the self-care lovers in your life,” Landau said. “This mirror is rechargeable, which is perfect for whatever setup you have.”

PUMA Ladies’ Star Vital Refresh Sneakers

Price: $30.99(through Dec. 25, $37.99 thereafter)

“New shoes are always a popular gift for loved ones, and Costco has you covered,” Landau said.

She said this is a fantastic deal for such a popular brand.

“These are a stylish, affordable option for athletic shoes and reviewers note that these shoes are both comfortable and lightweight,” she said.

Faux Fur Throw Blankets

Price: $18.99 and up

“Costco has several faux fur throw blankets for as low as $13.99 in-store and online,” said Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert for MySavings.com. “These blankets are the perfect cozy, yet affordable gift anyone would love.”

For example, she suggested the Life Comfort Ultimate Faux Fur Throw — available in several colors — priced at $18.99. She also highlighted the Berkshire Collection Faux Fur Throw — also available in several colors — for $21.99.

32 Degrees Unisex Cushion Slide Sandal

Price: $11.99

“Costco has ultra-soft, cushioned slides from 32 Degrees that makes a practical and frugal gift for everyone from teen to seniors,” Cid said.

These shower-friendly slides are available in three colors and are designed for indoor and outdoor use.

Branch Menorah

Price:$19.99

If you’re looking for a gift for someone who cherishes Hanukkah traditions, Gary Gray, co-founder and CEO of CouponChief said the Branch Menorah is a distinctive and thoughtful option.

“Its unique branch design, made of cast aluminum, brings a contemporary flair to a classic symbol, making it a standout addition to any holiday décor,” he said. “It’s a perfect choice for someone who values both the significance and aesthetics of their festive decorations.”

Pro Golf S20 Push Cart

Price: $79.99 (through Dec. 18, $99 thereafter)

If you need a gift for a golfing aficionado in your life, Gray said the Pro Golf S20 Push Cart is a superb find.

“This cart combines ease of use with impressive features, like the adjustable handle and quick-release park foot brake, enhancing any golfing experience,” he said. “Its sleek design and functionality mirror those of premium carts, making it a desirable accessory on the golf course.”

$75 Worth of Subway Gift Cards

Price: $59.99 (through Dec. 25, $64.99 thereafter)

Easy to give, Subway gift cards can be a great choice for many people on your list. Right now, you can get five $15 gift cards for just $59.99, giving you one of these for free. Your recipients will enjoy a free lunch on you, and they’ll never know you didn’t actually pay full price for it.

A’cappella Chocuterie Gift Set

Price: $29.99 (through Dec. 17, $36.99 thereafter)

Ideal for any foodie on your list, the A’cappella Chocuterie Party Tray is sure to be a hit. Packed with artisan-crafted chocolates and cookies, this is the gift that keeps on giving. Unless you show them, no one will believe the price tag.

Eddie Bauer Men’s Hooded Down Jacket

Price: $34.99 (through Dec. 25, $39.99 thereafter)

The Eddie Bauer Men’s Hooded Down Jacket looks like a million bucks, but in reality, it’s actually a steal. Available in blue, black, and grey, in sizes small through xx-large, this beautiful coat has a water-resistant finish and 650-fill power-down insulation.

