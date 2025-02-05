10 Free Ways To Get the Government To Send You Lost Funds

Believe it or not, you may have an unclaimed bank account, a refund from an insurance policy or other lost money owed to you. The best part is that you can claim them without cost or having to involve a third party. Check out these ways to get the government to send you lost funds for free.

Also here are three stimulus programs most people don’t know about.

Find Out: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

Check Out: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators

Visit the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators to find your state’s unclaimed property program. According to the site, one in seven people find unclaimed property in their name.

For You: I’m a Financial Advisor: My Wealthiest Clients All Do These 3 Things

Workers Owed Wages

The Department of Labor’s database, Workers Owed Wages, holds unpaid wages on behalf of workers. The unpaid wages result from labor law violations that occurred. After three years, if the wages have not been claimed, the funds are sent to the U.S. Treasury.

Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation

If you believe you earned a retirement benefit from a private-sector employer who lost track of you when your plan ended, you can search the PBGC by your last name and Social Security number.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Current or former policyholders may be owed unclaimed insurance funds if the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has been unable to locate you. Unclaimed funds apply to the following insurances:

United States Government Life

National Service Life Insurance

Service-Disabled Life Insurance

Veterans Reopened Insurance

Veterans Special Life Insurance

Federal Housing Administration

People who have had a home insured by the FHA can search the HUD database to see if they are owed lost funds.

National Credit Union Administration

Search the NCUA database to find any unclaimed deposits from closed credit unions.

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Banks that are now closed may also have unclaimed funds. Search the FDIC database to find out.

Treasury Hunt

To find Treasury Securities that you or a deceased loved one have not received payment for, use the Treasury Hunt search tool.

Bureau of Trust Funds Administration

Individual Indian Money accounts belonging to Native Americans and Alaska Natives are managed by BTFA. Use the Whereabouts Unknown search tool to locate unclaimed accounts.

Internal Revenue Service’s ‘Where’s My Refund?’

If you were expecting a tax return but didn’t receive it, use the “Where’s My Refund?” tool to search. You’ll need your Social Security number, filing status and the exact refund amount of the return in question. However, the database only houses information for the current year and the past two years because you only have three years to claim a tax refund, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Free Ways To Get the Government To Send You Lost Funds

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.