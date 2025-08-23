10 Foreign Car Brands That Are the Most Reliable in 2025

Personal Finance

Shopping for a new car isn’t just about style, horsepower or the latest tech features. For most buyers, it comes down to how well that vehicle will hold up over the years and whether they can keep it out of the repair shop.

Each year, Consumer Reports surveys hundreds of thousands of car owners to see which brands build vehicles that stand the test of time. In 2025, once again, all of the top 10 most reliable car brands are foreign.

Asian automakers claim eight of the top 10 spots with an impressive average reliability score of 57 out of 100. European brands follow with two contenders, Audi and BMW, averaging 48. Meanwhile, U.S. automakers lag behind with an average score of just 38, and Buick just misses the top ten and lands in 11th place.

Here are the 10 foreign car brands rated the most reliable in 2025:

Subaru

  • Predicted reliability (scored out of 100):  68
  • Country of origin: Japan

Subaru models like the Forester, Impreza, Crosstrek and Legacy all score above average or average. The only exception is the Solterra EV, which posted a lower score but wasn’t enough to knock Subaru off the top spot.

Lexus

  • Predicted reliability (scored out of 100): 65
  • Country of origin: Japan

Consumer Reports’ most reliable brand last year, Lexus, retains its position near the top thanks to four above-average models and three with average ratings.

Toyota

  • Predicted reliability (scored out of 100):  62
  • Country of origin: Japan

Toyota slips from second to third place due to issues with redesigned models, such as the Tacoma and Tundra. Still, many models continue to deliver well-above-average results, helping Toyota maintain its position as a top-tier brand.

Honda

  • Predicted reliability (scored out of 100): 59
  • Country of origin: Japan

Honda secures fourth place with three models rated above average and seven rated average.

Acura

  • Predicted reliability (scored out of 100): 55
  • Country of origin: Japan

The luxury division of Honda, Acura’s steady results that show consistency across its smaller lineup.

Mazda

  • Predicted reliability (scored out of 100): 55
  • Country of origin: Japan

Mazda ties for sixth place with Acura.

Audi

  • Predicted reliability (scored out of 100):  54
  • Country of origin: Germany

Audi breaks into the top ten, demonstrating that German luxury can also be reliable.

BMW

  • Predicted reliability (scored out of 100):  53
  • Country of origin: Germany

BMW has moved up one place since last year, into eighth spot.

Kia

  • Predicted reliability (scored out of 100): 51
  • Country of origin: South Korea

Kia continues to rise in the rankings, with the brand’s Sorento Hybrid earning the most reliable three-row SUV.

Hyundai

  • Predicted reliability (scored out of 100):  50
  • Country of origin: South Korea

Hyundai rounds out the list with another of the most reliable hybrids, the Elantra Hybrid.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Foreign Car Brands That Are the Most Reliable in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

