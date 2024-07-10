10 Florida Cities Where You Can Buy Homes for $250,000 or Less

So far this century, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Texas and Arizona have seen the fastest population growth, according to Census data reported by Newsweek. However, Florida is always a hotbed for migration, and its population has grown a significant 40.9% in the past 24 years.

Florida has traditionally been popular with Northerners who travel south from fall to spring in search of a brief escape from the cold and snow due to the state’s year-round hot and sunny weather. However, since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of persons relocating permanently to the Sunshine State has increased dramatically.

In its Vintage 2022 population estimates report, the U.S. Census reported that Florida became the fastest-growing state for the first time in 65 years, with over 400,000 more people living there in July 2022 than in July 2021. Those are amazing migration numbers for the state that is already home to the third-largest population in the nation.

Florida housing was once very affordable, but with more people fighting for housing, Florida is getting more expensive all the time. The average Florida home value is now $399,944, up 3.2% over the past year and around $40,000 higher than the national average, according to Zillow.

However, although the median list price for all houses in Florida is $431,600, 72% of sales have come in under the list price (as of Apr. 30, 2024, per Zillow) and there are plenty of bargains to be had for those with a specific maximum house buying budget of $250,000.

Big cities like Jacksonville and Tampa have a bigger inventory of houses available for every type of buyer, but if you look at smaller metros, like Ocala, Sebring or Winter Haven might offer cheaper listings and provide you more bang for your buck.

Here are the 10 Florida cities with the largest amount of houses you can buy for under $250,000. Included below are total city listings and the number of listings under $250,000 for each (per current Realtor.com stats), the percentage of listings under $250,000 and the median home list price as of May 31, per Zillow.

10. Gainesville

Total Listings: 717

717 Listings Under $250,000: 101

101 Percentage of Listings Under $250,000: 14.1%

14.1% Median Home List Price: $297,017

Located in northern Florida and home to the University of Florida’s main campus, Gainesville blends college town life with aspects of rural and suburban living, giving it a small-town feel in a big city. The BestPlaces Cost of Living score for Gainesville is 92.2, which is 7.8% lower than the U.S. average and 10.6% lower than the average for Florida.

9. Winter Haven

Total Listings: 902

902 Listings Under $250,000: 118

118 Percentage of Listings Under $250,000: 13.1%

13.1% Median Home List Price: $313,000

Affordably living in Florida is very possible if you’re willing to move outside the state’s many attractive larger cities. Winter Haven is a good example of this. Perfectly located about 51 miles east of Tampa and about 47 miles southwest of Orlando, the Winter Haven area is popular for its family-friendly vibe and budget-friendly living costs.

8. Panama City

Total Listings: 803

803 Listings Under $250,000: 118

118 Percentage of Listings Under $250,000: 14.7 %

14.7 % Median Home List Price: $299,333

Panama City’s cost of living index is 8% less than the national average and 12% less than the state average, making it one of the more reasonably priced communities in Florida. Known for its high-quality health care, a typical doctor’s appointment costs about $2, even without health insurance, according to Houzeo.

7. Tampa

Total Listings: 2,367

2,367 Listings Under $250,000: 121

121 Percentage of Listings Under $250,000: 5.1%

5.1% Median Home List Price: $434,333

Tampa is not cheap by any stretch of the imagination. In recent years, housing prices and demand rose significantly as Tampa saw an increase of new residents battling for a low inventory. Supply has rebounded and the market in Tampa is “somewhat competitive,” according to Redfin. Houses sell for an average of about 2% below list price and go pending in around 26 days.

6. Lakeland

Total Listings: 1,207

1,207 Listings Under $250,000: 125

125 Percentage of Listings Under $250,000: 10.4%

10.4% Median Home List Price: $338,583

Situated halfway between Tampa and Orlando, Lakeland residents are in the enviable position of having to decide between the fun of amusement parks or the relaxation in the surf on weekends. It’s not only well-connected, but cheap too. The cost of living is 10% lower than the national average and 14% lower than the Florida average.

5. Sebring

Total Listings: 557

557 Listings Under $250,000: 130

130 Percentage of Listings Under $250,000: 23.3%

23.3% Median Home List Price: $243,167

Sebring is one of the more isolated communities in Florida — there aren’t many direct highways that travel through this area that go to Miami, Tampa Bay or Orlando. However, it’s an off-the-beaten-track gem for those looking for affordable housing. It’s one of the few cities on this list with a median list price under $250,000 and has the second highest percentage of houses available for under that amount (23.3%).

4. Tallahassee

Total Listings: 890

890 Listings Under $250,000: 184

184 Percentage of Listings Under $250,000: 20.7%

20.7% Median Home List Price: $300,717

Located in Leon County, Tallahassee is one of the best places to live in Florida, and it has a surprising amount of houses for sale below a $250,000 list price. According to Niche, it’s the 50th best city to live in America, the 54th best city for public schools and the 62nd best city to raise a family.

3. Pensacola

Total Listings: 1,609

1,609 Listings Under $250,000: 469

469 Percentage of Listings Under $250,000: 29.1%

29.1% Median Home List Price: $313,250

Offering residents beautiful beaches and scenic views along its more than 50 miles of Gulf of Mexico shoreline, Pensacola is paradise for those who love outdoor activities. Located on the panhandle of Florida, the city enjoyed a 16.7% year-over-year increase in single-family home inventory from Jan. 2023 to Jan. 2024, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

2. Ocala

Total Listings: 3,133

3,133 Listings Under $250,000: 694

694 Percentage of Listings Under $250,000: 22.2%

22.2% Median Home List Price: $299,283

Due to its hundreds of thoroughbred farms and training centers, Ocala is known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” but it’s also a place that has cheap listings for a wide variety of housing types. According to Realtor.com, the median listing home price for the Maricamp area was a pricey $565,200 in June, while cheaper homes could be found in West Ocala, where the median price was a much more reasonable $192,500.

1. Jacksonville

Total Listings: 4,626

4,626 Listings Under $250,000: 1,014

1,014 Percentage of Listings Under $250,000: 21.9%

21.9% Median Home List Price: $308,167

By far the most populous and largest city by area in Florida, Jacksonville has a whopping 21.9% of its available single-family homes on sale for under $250,000 right now, per Realtor.com. The city draws a lot of residents, businesses and jobs from the city to the suburbs, where there is an expanse of developable land, so looking outside the city proper might be a wise move for the homebuyer wanting to spend under $250,000.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Florida Cities Where You Can Buy Homes for $250,000 or Less

