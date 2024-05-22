10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $250.00 $107.9K 6.0K 11.9K C PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $65.00 $88.0K 431 3.0K HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $32.00 $167.2K 10.4K 1.0K CRBG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $30.00 $54.9K 9.0K 931 KEY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $18.00 $33.0K 2.9K 703 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $67.50 $122.0K 596 258 AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/24/24 $34.00 $32.5K 1.2K 210 ACGL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $95.00 $115.0K 353 201 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $430.00 $26.6K 501 85 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $220.00 $33.6K 331 84

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 24, 2024. This event was a transfer of 627 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.9K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 6021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11932 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 940 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.0K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 240 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.2K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 10494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRBG (NYSE:CRBG), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 916 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.9K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 9025 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 931 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KEY (NYSE:KEY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 212 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 702 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 2955 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 703 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 303 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 166 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.0K, with a price of $735.0 per contract. There were 596 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 24, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 1299 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ACGL (NASDAQ:ACGL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 121 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.0K, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 394 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $2665.0 per contract. There were 501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 604 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $1775.0 per contract. There were 331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

