10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $7.00 $37.2K 27.6K 922 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $40.00 $33.6K 634 533 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $65.00 $82.7K 18.8K 411 JPM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $200.00 $96.3K 3.8K 347 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $32.50 $43.1K 3.3K 325 LNC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $27.50 $53.0K 1.6K 238 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $100.00 $54.4K 5.0K 200 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $462.50 $36.2K 134 118 COF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $135.00 $27.5K 13 89 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $200.00 $118.8K 528 74

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 64 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 825 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 27691 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 922 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 634 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 332 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.7K, with a price of $249.0 per contract. There were 18822 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 411 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 107 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.3K, with a price of $903.0 per contract. There were 3858 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.1K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 3337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 325 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LNC (NYSE:LNC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 1663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BX (NYSE:BX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 246 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.4K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 5062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS (NYSE:GS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 24, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $462.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COF (NYSE:COF), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 309 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 400 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.8K, with a price of $6600.0 per contract. There were 528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

