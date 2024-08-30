10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $50.00 $35.4K 7.2K 13.7K C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $65.00 $29.2K 20.5K 2.0K AGNC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/11/24 $10.00 $53.0K 0 1.5K WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $60.00 $62.2K 1.7K 928 LC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.00 $75.9K 1.3K 854 CRBG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $29.00 $26.6K 1.0K 403 AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $270.00 $38.1K 1.1K 341 COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $210.00 $54.0K 1.0K 96 PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $72.50 $41.2K 215 81 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $535.00 $31.0K 101 57

• Regarding AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 499 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 7297 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 20565 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2061 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AGNC (NASDAQ:AGNC), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 1559 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.2K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 1701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 928 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LC (NYSE:LC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 504 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 253 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.9K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 1373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 854 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRBG (NYSE:CRBG), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 403 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 1000 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXP (NYSE:AXP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 83 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 1139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 341 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 112 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $1865.0 per contract. There were 1055 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 96 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 476 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $535.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $705.0 per contract. There were 101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

