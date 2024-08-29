10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $8.00 $34.0K 13.2K 37.5K USB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $50.00 $61.2K 1.1K 3.3K COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/06/24 $205.00 $156.8K 17.1K 1.3K PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $73.00 $32.0K 1.0K 1.1K AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $65.00 $108.6K 407 1.1K IMXI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $22.50 $48.8K 1 888 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $215.00 $39.7K 2.8K 729 SYF PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $48.00 $64.1K 66 461 AXP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $280.00 $1.2 million 2.0K 450 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $40.50 $29.3K 824 442

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 13269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37507 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding USB (NYSE:USB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 1172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 530 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.8K, with a price of $296.0 per contract. There were 17148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $73.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 1021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 113 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 724 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.6K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1149 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IMXI (NASDAQ:IMXI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 888 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $397.0 per contract. There were 2858 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 729 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SYF (NYSE:SYF), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 285 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.1K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 66 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 461 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AXP (NYSE:AXP), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 505 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $2820.0 per contract. There were 2049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 58 contract(s) at a $40.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $506.0 per contract. There were 824 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

