10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $104.00 $94.8K 66 3.3K UWMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $11.00 $34.8K 39.1K 3.0K BAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $35.00 $1.0 million 7.2K 3.0K AIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $77.50 $51.4K 261 1.8K RKT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $21.00 $35.8K 158 1.7K NU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $15.00 $91.3K 5.8K 1.6K UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $40.00 $28.9K 5.8K 1.2K AFRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $23.00 $38.0K 233 1.0K RILY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $7.50 $45.9K 1.4K 398 TFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $42.00 $37.1K 8 339

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For MS (NYSE:MS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 895 contract(s) at a $104.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.8K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 66 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3386 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UWMC (NYSE:UWMC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 585 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 39122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3095 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 849 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $364.0 per contract. There were 7232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3030 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AIG (NYSE:AIG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 542 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.4K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1845 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKT (NYSE:RKT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1794 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1799 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NU (NYSE:NU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1575 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.3K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 5851 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1689 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $289.0 per contract. There were 5872 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1241 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 233 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RILY (NASDAQ:RILY), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 513 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 1476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 398 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TFC (NYSE:TFC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 337 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

