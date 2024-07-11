10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/12/24 $65.00 $36.2K 4.8K 9.8K ALLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $44.00 $110.2K 407 2.9K COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $220.00 $28.2K 2.1K 1.6K SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $64.00 $89.4K 2.3K 646 OMF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $50.00 $26.0K 667 313 BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $45.00 $58.8K 4.3K 238 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.00 $46.5K 7.2K 133 PYPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $50.00 $26.3K 6.3K 92 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/02/24 $200.00 $27.9K 447 54 GS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $500.00 $25.6K 10 12

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 4880 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9856 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALLY (NYSE:ALLY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1102 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.2K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2956 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 112 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 2124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $64.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.4K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 2343 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OMF (NYSE:OMF), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 667 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 99 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 647 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 4372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 344 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 595 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 7223 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 190 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $1318.0 per contract. There were 6352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 92 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 156 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 36 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $2560.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

