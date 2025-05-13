10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $260.00 $51.5K 2.2K 37.9K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $15.00 $33.4K 25.7K 2.8K BULL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $13.50 $112.8K 22.9K 2.4K XYZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/23/25 $56.00 $26.0K 384 564 UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $90.00 $53.2K 1.1K 506 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $280.00 $38.8K 5.5K 233 WAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $75.00 $37.6K 3.4K 210 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $50.00 $261.0K 522 204 WFC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $65.00 $300.8K 10.8K 204 AFL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $105.00 $29.2K 163 43

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 2244 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37997 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 129 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 25775 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2883 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BULL (NASDAQ:BULL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 1736 contract(s) at a $13.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 57 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.8K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 22927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2423 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XYZ (NYSE:XYZ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on May 23, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 564 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 248 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $532.0 per contract. There were 1157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 506 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 248 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $1495.0 per contract. There were 5598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WAL (NYSE:WAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 78 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $478.0 per contract. There were 3491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 13, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $261.0K, with a price of $1305.0 per contract. There were 522 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 248 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $300.8K, with a price of $1505.0 per contract. There were 10855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFL (NYSE:AFL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 248 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

