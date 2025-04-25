10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $84.00 $44.0K 226 4.0K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $42.00 $96.3K 33.7K 3.1K RKT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $20.00 $30.0K 40 2.0K HOOD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $46.00 $39.5K 7.2K 1.9K WAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $80.00 $39.0K 52 400 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $300.00 $33.2K 1.7K 333 UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $45.00 $26.1K 563 281 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $70.00 $105.0K 1.3K 252 BX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $125.00 $346.2K 1.3K 250 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $55.00 $34.3K 826 79

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For SCHW (NYSE:SCHW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 4000 contract(s) at a $84.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $11.0 per contract. There were 226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4033 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.3K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 33781 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKT (NYSE:RKT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 40 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 7269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1910 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WAL (NYSE:WAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 147 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 52 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 147 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $1280.0 per contract. There were 1744 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 333 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 281 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 112 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 1354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BX (NYSE:BX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 266 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $346.2K, with a price of $1385.0 per contract. There were 1392 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 79 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

