10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UWMC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $4.00 $40.7K 4.0K 5.4K HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $44.00 $28.3K 3.9K 607 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $55.00 $76.3K 8.2K 584 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $62.50 $58.5K 1.9K 302 NU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.00 $37.9K 975 230 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $245.00 $60.2K 1.6K 229 FI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $205.00 $28.0K 5 190 WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $70.00 $28.5K 6.2K 127 COF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $165.00 $49.0K 44 113 AXP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $260.00 $50.1K 83 60

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For UWMC (NYSE:UWMC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2700 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 4026 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 3995 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 607 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 565 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.3K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 8236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 246 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $836.0 per contract. There were 1934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NU (NYSE:NU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 155 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 230 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 975 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 230 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $1720.0 per contract. There were 1651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FI (NYSE:FI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 25, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $457.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 190 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 274 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 6299 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COF (NYSE:COF), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 25, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 44 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXP (NYSE:AXP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 92 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $1520.0 per contract. There were 83 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

