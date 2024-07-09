10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $67.00 $32.2K 2.4K 10.3K WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $61.00 $48.9K 2.3K 2.8K BFH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $47.50 $30.7K 29 782 RILY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $15.00 $79.7K 6.5K 642 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $220.00 $96.7K 4.9K 439 NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $28.1K 57.5K 270 JPM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $200.00 $31.8K 3.0K 231 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $27.00 $26.2K 454 54 AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $240.00 $228.1K 7.9K 50 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $490.00 $120.8K 62 26

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 358 contract(s) at a $67.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 2438 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 415 contract(s) at a $61.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 2397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2819 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BFH (NYSE:BFH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 164 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 64 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 782 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RILY (NASDAQ:RILY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 285 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.7K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 6557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.7K, with a price of $967.0 per contract. There were 4960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 439 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NU (NYSE:NU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 556 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 57595 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $1592.0 per contract. There were 3085 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 504 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AXP (NYSE:AXP), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 556 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $228.1K, with a price of $3625.0 per contract. There were 7957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MA (NYSE:MA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 346 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $490.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.8K, with a price of $5035.0 per contract. There were 62 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

