10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $75.00 $43.7K 14.8K 2.5K BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $38.00 $38.1K 20.7K 1.3K JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $220.00 $26.1K 1.2K 874 WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $67.50 $49.1K 206 694 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.50 $51.5K 9.1K 211 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $60.00 $34.4K 4.5K 132 BK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $79.00 $27.0K 0 75 WAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $51.5K 264 58 GS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $530.00 $25.8K 3 42 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $80.00 $72.0K 1.1K 2

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 2289 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $19.0 per contract. There were 14890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2552 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 20735 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 69 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $378.0 per contract. There were 1244 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 874 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 220 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.1K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 694 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 276 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 3 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $17192.0 per contract. There were 9113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 4535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BK (NYSE:BK), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on May 30, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $79.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WAL (NYSE:WAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 276 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $2062.0 per contract. There were 264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 45 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $530.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $1744.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 276 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 180 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 1175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BAC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BAC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.