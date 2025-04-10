10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $40.00 $46.8K 7.3K 9.7K PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $70.00 $72.4K 15.2K 5.1K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $36.00 $39.6K 2.7K 3.2K ALLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $35.00 $260.5K 8.7K 2.0K WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $67.50 $89.7K 4.5K 744 SYF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $45.00 $59.2K 146 592 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $165.00 $31.6K 631 486 C PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $32.50 $28.9K 219 350 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $360.00 $43.5K 7.9K 278 BN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $55.00 $50.3K 825 272

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 7341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9779 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 71 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.4K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 15288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 2719 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALLY (NYSE:ALLY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 71 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 501 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $260.5K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 8758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 71 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 299 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.7K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 4595 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SYF (NYSE:SYF), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 311 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 592 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $905.0 per contract. There were 631 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 486 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 349 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 71 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 7996 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BN (NYSE:BN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 99 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 272 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 825 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

