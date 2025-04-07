10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $32.00 $50.0K 262 4.0K RKT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $22.20 $27.9K 101 538 COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $185.00 $25.4K 688 527 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $140.00 $36.0K 106 370 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $230.00 $34.1K 3.8K 309 ARCC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $15.00 $41.6K 0 289 ALLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $35.00 $27.6K 1.1K 173 MET PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $65.00 $79.0K 491 103 FUTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $110.00 $31.2K 417 18 NU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $15.00 $26.7K 604 5

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4044 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKT (NYSE:RKT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 165 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $22.20 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 538 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 117 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $219.0 per contract. There were 688 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 648 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 2 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $18020.0 per contract. There were 106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $1005.0 per contract. There were 3803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARCC (NASDAQ:ARCC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 165 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 289 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALLY (NYSE:ALLY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 284 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 1108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 173 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MET (NYSE:MET), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 347 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.0K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $3120.0 per contract. There were 417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NU (NYSE:NU), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 604 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ALLY

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Compass Point Upgrades Neutral Buy Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ALLY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.