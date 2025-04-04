10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRBG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $28.00 $37.6K 3.0K 1.2K C CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $62.50 $32.1K 29.3K 1.0K AMBC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $17.00 $46.6K 336 805 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $35.00 $27.3K 24.2K 733 SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.00 $107.7K 23.4K 598 BX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $90.00 $287.5K 2.7K 500 AXP PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $220.00 $134.0K 856 446 COIN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $250.00 $50.3K 4.2K 308 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $36.50 $150.7K 6 138 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $27.50 $28.8K 1.1K 102

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For CRBG (NYSE:CRBG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 322 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 3064 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 322 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 365 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 29351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1075 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMBC (NYSE:AMBC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 287 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 301 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 336 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 805 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 77 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 116 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $236.0 per contract. There were 24242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 733 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 287 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 561 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.7K, with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 23444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 598 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BX (NYSE:BX), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 287 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $287.5K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 2714 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXP (NYSE:AXP), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 259 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.0K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 446 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 287 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $1095.0 per contract. There were 4208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 308 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 315 day(s) on May 24, 2024. Parties traded 503 contract(s) at a $36.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.7K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 259 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 51 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 1106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

