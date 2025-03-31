10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $75.00 $45.7K 12.9K 6.5K BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $41.50 $268.1K 869 1.9K AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $44.00 $86.5K 97 1.9K HOOD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $30.00 $669.6K 3.9K 1.0K MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $119.00 $54.1K 285 1.0K RKT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.20 $107.9K 346 576 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $332.0K 2.8K 160 AIG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $75.00 $34.0K 177 100 PGR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/04/25 $260.00 $115.0K 25 50 KKR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $120.00 $59.2K 1.0K 46

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 109 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 129 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.7K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 12921 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6536 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1887 contract(s) at a $41.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $268.1K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 869 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1998 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on April 25, 2025. Parties traded 206 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.5K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 97 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1932 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 655 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 992 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $669.6K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 3944 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1050 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS (NYSE:MS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 4, 2025. This event was a transfer of 741 contract(s) at a $119.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1034 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKT (NYSE:RKT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 655 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 254 contract(s) at a $9.20 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.9K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 576 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 291 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $332.0K, with a price of $16601.0 per contract. There were 2839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AIG (NYSE:AIG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 172 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $1420.0 per contract. There were 177 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PGR (NYSE:PGR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 4, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.0K, with a price of $2300.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KKR (NYSE:KKR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 172 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $1480.0 per contract. There were 1050 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

