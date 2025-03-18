10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $555.00 $123.8K 23 1.3K C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $67.50 $125.6K 4.6K 869 V CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $335.00 $158.4K 1.4K 839 MA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $540.00 $122.7K 504 725 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $330.00 $68.9K 786 500 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $40.00 $29.0K 4.9K 492 AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $45.00 $46.9K 602 445 CME PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $260.00 $117.0K 1.0K 400 MET CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $55.00 $31.6K 400 62 COIN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $227.50 $36.1K 18 19

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding GS (NYSE:GS), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $555.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.8K, with a price of $3095.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 748 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.6K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 4664 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 869 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $158.4K, with a price of $264.0 per contract. There were 1486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 839 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $540.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.7K, with a price of $2455.0 per contract. There were 504 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 725 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 304 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 428 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.9K, with a price of $161.0 per contract. There were 786 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 668 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $1530.0 per contract. There were 4941 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on March 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 241 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 602 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CME (NASDAQ:CME), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 185 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.0K, with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 1043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MET (NYSE:MET), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1004 day(s) on December 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $3160.0 per contract. There were 400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $4523.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19 contract(s) were bought and sold.

