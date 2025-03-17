10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $40.00 $27.0K 19.6K 12.0K BAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $41.00 $43.0K 10.4K 3.1K SOFI PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $11.00 $25.6K 3.9K 2.6K CME PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $260.00 $104.4K 479 684 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $45.00 $34.9K 123 603 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $70.00 $73.0K 1.5K 445 UPST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/11/25 $55.00 $28.5K 128 325 XYZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $47.50 $76.7K 1.7K 216 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $550.00 $25.4K 1.1K 114 MCO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $450.00 $34.0K 54 86

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 19685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12007 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 10410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on March 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1600 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $16.0 per contract. There were 3974 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2660 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CME (NASDAQ:CME), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 186 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 81 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.4K, with a price of $1290.0 per contract. There were 479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 167 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.0K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 1569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 325 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XYZ (NYSE:XYZ), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 186 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 216 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.7K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 1740 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS (NYSE:GS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 1167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCO (NYSE:MCO), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

