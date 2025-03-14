10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $57.50 $104.0K 3.3K 2.1K TW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $135.00 $70.0K 1.9K 835 ITUB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $6.00 $35.2K 986 647 RKT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $13.00 $84.5K 6.0K 628 FIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $65.00 $73.8K 0 547 AIG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $75.00 $158.9K 503 421 BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $125.00 $252.5K 957 251 XYZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $55.00 $31.8K 234 211 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $220.00 $73.3K 11.7K 164 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $540.00 $192.8K 128 109

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 308 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.0K, with a price of $1486.0 per contract. There were 3310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2145 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TW (NASDAQ:TW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 1944 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 835 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ITUB (NYSE:ITUB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 189 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 640 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 986 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 647 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKT (NYSE:RKT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 444 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.5K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 6090 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 628 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIS (NYSE:FIS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 461 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 121 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.8K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 547 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AIG (NYSE:AIG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 461 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 261 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $158.9K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 503 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BX (NYSE:BX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 308 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $252.5K, with a price of $1010.0 per contract. There were 957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XYZ (NYSE:XYZ), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 371 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $965.0 per contract. There were 234 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.3K, with a price of $3665.0 per contract. There were 11769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 189 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $540.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $192.8K, with a price of $3325.0 per contract. There were 128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

