10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/28/25 $11.50 $53.0K 984 1.1K MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $120.00 $43.4K 3.6K 464 HOOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $40.00 $25.4K 4.6K 276 SCHW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $77.50 $44.9K 3.4K 241 RKT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.00 $38.5K 872 223 COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $170.00 $52.8K 1.2K 86 AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $300.00 $33.6K 253 76 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $555.00 $29.9K 167 72 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $285.00 $33.5K 413 62 MET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $75.00 $54.6K 200 61

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on March 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 984 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MS (NYSE:MS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 352 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 65 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 3640 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 464 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 4696 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SCHW (NYSE:SCHW), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 115 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.9K, with a price of $389.0 per contract. There were 3497 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 241 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKT (NYSE:RKT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 191 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 188 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 872 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 100 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.8K, with a price of $1760.0 per contract. There were 1274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AXP (NYSE:AXP), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 191 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $555.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 310 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MET (NYSE:MET), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 191 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.6K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

