10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $400.00 $25.4K 10.7K 4.1K NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $12.00 $33.0K 6.3K 2.9K COF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $190.00 $170.6K 3.1K 362 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $50.00 $137.0K 13.3K 360 BX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $140.00 $47.9K 49 303 NTRS PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $110.00 $26.0K 2.1K 234 AMBC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $8.00 $29.4K 235 226 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $60.00 $39.0K 1.4K 158 TFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $50.00 $72.9K 307 122 XYZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $55.00 $73.7K 2.1K 113

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 108 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 10788 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NU (NYSE:NU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 6345 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2911 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COF (NYSE:COF), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $170.6K, with a price of $1360.0 per contract. There were 3126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 164 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.0K, with a price of $685.0 per contract. There were 13324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BX (NYSE:BX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 73 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.9K, with a price of $1654.0 per contract. There were 49 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NTRS (NASDAQ:NTRS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 2189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMBC (NYSE:AMBC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 226 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 226 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 682 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 1489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TFC (NYSE:TFC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 108 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.9K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XYZ (NYSE:XYZ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 318 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.7K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 2146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

