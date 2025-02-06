10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ITUB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.00 $60.7K 2.3K 4.7K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $80.00 $99.5K 7.1K 1.8K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $20.00 $38.2K 10.3K 1.5K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $45.00 $234.5K 387 713 FLG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $72.9K 7.4K 576 TFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $52.50 $34.5K 2.6K 191 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.00 $53.1K 21 133 BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $180.00 $42.7K 3.2K 132 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $70.00 $102.7K 145 130 WU CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $9.00 $27.4K 370 118

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding ITUB (NYSE:ITUB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 4053 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.7K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 2359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4768 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 7, 2025. Parties traded 550 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.5K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 7122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1827 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 497 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 128 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $299.0 per contract. There were 10327 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1565 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 708 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 262 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $234.5K, with a price of $895.0 per contract. There were 387 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 713 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FLG (NYSE:FLG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 344 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 540 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.9K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 7487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 576 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TFC (NYSE:TFC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 225 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 191 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 2648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 134 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.1K, with a price of $26574.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BX (NYSE:BX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $476.0 per contract. There were 3276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on February 14, 2025. Parties traded 106 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.7K, with a price of $970.0 per contract. There were 145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WU (NYSE:WU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 117 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

