10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/07/25 $285.00 $242.4K 2.8K 5.2K OSCR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $560.0K 296 4.0K KKR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $165.00 $176.4K 4.2K 1.2K WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/07/25 $77.00 $85.0K 910 579 MC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $80.00 $29.7K 2.1K 174 TOST CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $35.00 $25.9K 932 130 PRU PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $110.00 $28.8K 737 126 AJG PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $310.00 $34.0K 7 99 CME CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $250.00 $98.5K 0 50 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $215.00 $32.3K 221 38

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 449 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $242.4K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 2863 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5242 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OSCR (NYSE:OSCR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 345 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 4000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $560.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KKR (NYSE:KKR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $176.4K, with a price of $1470.0 per contract. There were 4287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 7, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $77.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 910 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 579 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MC (NYSE:MC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 16 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 2162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TOST (NYSE:TOST), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 135 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $866.0 per contract. There were 932 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PRU (NYSE:PRU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 96 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 737 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AJG (NYSE:AJG), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $344.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 99 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CME (NASDAQ:CME), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 408 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.5K, with a price of $1970.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 498 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $875.0 per contract. There were 221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

