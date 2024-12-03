10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $100.00 $34.2K 27.6K 2.9K C PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $50.00 $492.1K 3.9K 1.9K HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $40.00 $30.7K 14.1K 1.1K LMND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/13/24 $45.00 $102.0K 3.0K 1.1K COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/06/24 $300.00 $32.8K 1.3K 940 JEF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $60.00 $229.3K 6.6K 692 TFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $40.00 $34.0K 7.0K 476 GPN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $105.00 $27.0K 64 111 SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $10.00 $40.0K 31.1K 102 PNC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $220.00 $50.1K 140 33

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 118 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 27689 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2916 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 745 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 1900 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $492.1K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 3971 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 115 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 14105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LMND (NYSE:LMND), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 3019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $1315.0 per contract. There were 1347 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 940 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JEF (NYSE:JEF), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 126 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 56 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $229.3K, with a price of $1820.0 per contract. There were 6606 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 692 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TFC (NYSE:TFC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $681.0 per contract. There were 7039 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 476 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GPN (NYSE:GPN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 164 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 66 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 64 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 562 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 31163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PNC (NYSE:PNC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 80 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $1520.0 per contract. There were 140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

