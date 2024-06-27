10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RILY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/05/24 $18.00 $34.9K 3.0K 2.4K JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $200.00 $59.1K 11.1K 1.9K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $38.00 $50.0K 134 1.4K COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/05/24 $225.00 $37.8K 927 1.2K AXP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $240.00 $41.4K 1.3K 276 AFRM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $37.50 $27.9K 786 185 NU CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $15.00 $155.0K 2.2K 105 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $280.00 $32.7K 2.8K 54 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $390.00 $29.4K 2.3K 9 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $26.00 $35.7K 115 1

• Regarding RILY (NASDAQ:RILY), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 5, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 3063 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 146 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.1K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 11103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1947 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1419 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 5, 2024. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $728.0 per contract. There were 927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AXP (NYSE:AXP), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 1369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 204 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $1035.0 per contract. There were 786 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NU (NYSE:NU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 141 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $155.0K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 2259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 2805 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS (NYSE:GS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $7372.0 per contract. There were 2302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $357.0 per contract. There were 115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

