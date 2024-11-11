10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $35.00 $57.7K 10.9K 16.2K COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $320.00 $69.6K 1.2K 9.9K ABR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.50 $37.0K 39.7K 2.0K SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $87.50 $47.0K 3.0K 771 BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $46.00 $186.0K 2.9K 609 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $78.00 $56.4K 695 465 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $77.00 $36.7K 0 462 SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $48.0K 20.4K 426 RKT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $17.00 $37.0K 441 211 FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $155.00 $68.8K 12 84

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 759 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.7K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 10923 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16242 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.6K, with a price of $1740.0 per contract. There were 1284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9905 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABR (NYSE:ABR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 1852 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 39769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 107 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 3011 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 771 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 130 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $186.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 2961 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on December 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $78.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.4K, with a price of $982.0 per contract. There were 695 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 465 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $77.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 431 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 20467 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKT (NYSE:RKT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 130 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 221 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 83 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.8K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.