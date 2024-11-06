10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $250.00 $107.0K 4.1K 12.4K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $72.50 $98.4K 3.7K 7.4K BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $180.00 $1.4 million 654 5.5K MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $135.00 $70.0K 10 3.2K HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $29.00 $29.9K 233 2.1K KKR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $100.00 $131.5K 3.4K 260 BLK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1000.00 $407.5K 4 100 RJF CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $170.00 $40.0K 16 100 TFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $35.00 $94.5K 2.0K 80 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $500.00 $34.7K 1.6K 31

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 8, 2024. Parties traded 214 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 4138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 639 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.4K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 3795 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BX (NYSE:BX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 135 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1240 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5551 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS (NYSE:MS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 72 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 113 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 233 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KKR (NYSE:KKR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 317 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.5K, with a price of $5720.0 per contract. There were 3464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLK (NYSE:BLK), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 436 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $407.5K, with a price of $8150.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RJF (NYSE:RJF), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 191 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TFC (NYSE:TFC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 226 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.5K, with a price of $1182.0 per contract. There were 2070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $3162.0 per contract. There were 1606 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

