10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $64.00 $80.3K 12.0K 17.4K AGNC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $8.00 $45.6K 122.1K 10.0K NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $15.50 $32.1K 1.1K 2.2K COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $212.50 $99.0K 566 1.7K COF CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $185.00 $152.8K 370 1.6K WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $70.00 $50.3K 356 1.0K JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $235.00 $28.0K 7.4K 637 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $82.50 $214.4K 13.7K 464 FUTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $103.00 $57.0K 250 205 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $23.00 $37.8K 3.5K 153

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $64.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.3K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 12025 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AGNC (NASDAQ:AGNC), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 144 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 2404 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $19.0 per contract. There were 122162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10066 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NU (NYSE:NU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1001 contract(s) at a $15.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 1155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $212.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.0K, with a price of $990.0 per contract. There were 566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1715 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COF (NYSE:COF), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 1470 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.8K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 84 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $596.0 per contract. There were 356 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 7451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 637 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 81 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 320 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $214.4K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 13775 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 464 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on November 29, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $103.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 68 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $557.0 per contract. There were 3534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

