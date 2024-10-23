10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $190.00 $42.2K 3.3K 6.9K GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $490.00 $49.3K 259 1.0K YRD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.00 $47.7K 893 555 LC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $12.00 $31.0K 9 198 STWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $38.2K 1.2K 150 SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $77.50 $26.1K 96 138 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $230.00 $47.1K 1.0K 115 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $27.00 $60.1K 0 101 ERIE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $410.00 $30.4K 2 40 GPN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $110.00 $41.7K 11 26

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 25, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $211.0 per contract. There were 3391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6927 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS (NYSE:GS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 149 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $490.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.3K, with a price of $1975.0 per contract. There were 259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1004 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding YRD (NYSE:YRD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 455 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.7K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 893 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LC (NYSE:LC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 188 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For STWD (NYSE:STWD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 450 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 1221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SCHW (NYSE:SCHW), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 331 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 96 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 121 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.1K, with a price of $943.0 per contract. There were 1081 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 296 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.1K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ERIE (NASDAQ:ERIE), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GPN (NYSE:GPN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 331 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.7K, with a price of $1670.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

