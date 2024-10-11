10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $42.00 $211.4K 59.2K 14.0K TIGR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $9.00 $30.1K 1 3.6K WFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $61.00 $34.5K 11 2.0K DLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.00 $42.8K 1.8K 1.7K JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $220.00 $32.0K 257 429 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $67.50 $210.0K 6.0K 428 COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $177.50 $31.8K 293 415 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $29.00 $27.7K 969 358 SYF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $48.00 $31.0K 738 200 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $85.00 $29.2K 1.6K 82

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 2547 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $211.4K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 59212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TIGR (NASDAQ:TIGR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 274 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $61.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DLO (NASDAQ:DLO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 209 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 1814 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 252 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $210.0K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 6000 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $638.0 per contract. There were 293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 319 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 969 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 358 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SYF (NYSE:SYF), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS (NYSE:MS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 98 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $2655.0 per contract. There were 1619 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

