10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TIGR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $9.00 $39.2K 6.5K 7.5K HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $25.00 $25.5K 479 1.1K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.00 $36.3K 62.8K 1.0K FUTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $108.00 $31.0K 671 759 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $185.00 $35.0K 1.1K 539 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $580.00 $37.2K 3.1K 226 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $20.00 $33.0K 270 101 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $80.00 $61.4K 6.3K 98 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $67.50 $45.2K 3 50 PGR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $245.00 $29.2K 2 39

• Regarding TIGR (NASDAQ:TIGR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 6539 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on November 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 115 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $222.0 per contract. There were 479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 100 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 181 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 62887 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1019 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 155 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 671 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 759 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 3149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 226 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 72 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $2360.0 per contract. There were 270 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 163 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.4K, with a price of $975.0 per contract. There were 6350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 98 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 828 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.2K, with a price of $905.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PGR (NYSE:PGR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 219 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $1540.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

